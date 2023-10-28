Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 0.9 %

Okta stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

