Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $385.00 at Barclays

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $410.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $368.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.40 and its 200 day moving average is $370.78. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $252.62 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.