Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $416.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $393.58.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $368.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.78. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $252.62 and a 1 year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

