Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,772 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

