ON Semiconductor (ON) to Release Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 guidance at $1.27-1.41 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.27-$1.41 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,146 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.