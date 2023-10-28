ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY23 guidance at $4.02-4.26 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $89.01.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Read Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.