Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $13.78.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.