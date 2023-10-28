O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,080.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,000.88.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $924.56 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $925.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $928.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

