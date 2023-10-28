Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Organon & Co. traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 2032890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

