Orla Mining Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

ORLA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 9.1% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 181,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 4.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,422,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 417,950 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 873,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

