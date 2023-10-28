Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,458,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,633,000 after buying an additional 100,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after buying an additional 212,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

