Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$5.55 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

TSE OSK opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.08. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Research analysts expect that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$221,250.00. In related news, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total value of C$446,100.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$221,250.00. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

