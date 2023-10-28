Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.70-$6.00 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $337.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTTR opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

