Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSTK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSTK

Overstock.com Price Performance

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $13.93 on Friday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Overstock.com news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. purchased 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,209. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 1,612,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after acquiring an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 212.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 582,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at about $16,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 346.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 465,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.