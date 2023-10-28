Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

