Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

PAAS stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

