Paul R. Baay Sells 131,000 Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £70,740 ($86,659.32).

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 56 ($0.69) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5,600.00 and a beta of 0.93. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.16). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.58.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.80) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Touchstone Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.