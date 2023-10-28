PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.84. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

