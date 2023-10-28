Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at DA Davidson

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEGA. BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.49%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $42,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164 shares of company stock valued at $202,573. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pegasystems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

