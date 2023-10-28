Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 604 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $22,634,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

