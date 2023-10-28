Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $204,772,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $61,695,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

