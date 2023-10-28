Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after buying an additional 141,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $17,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

