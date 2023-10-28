Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,107 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after buying an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,914,000 after buying an additional 1,189,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

