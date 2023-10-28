Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,404 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

XMHQ stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

