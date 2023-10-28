Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $109.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,446 shares of company stock worth $3,539,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

