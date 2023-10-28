Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.05 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

