Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

