Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.