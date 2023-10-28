Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Kohl’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

