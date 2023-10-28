Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

