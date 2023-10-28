Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $122,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE FDS opened at $420.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.51. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,967 shares of company stock worth $6,544,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

