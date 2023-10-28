Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $248,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

