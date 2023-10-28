Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $342,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $544,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

