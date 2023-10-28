Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,088,000 after buying an additional 1,000,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.70 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.