Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

