Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after buying an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,952,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 465,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.