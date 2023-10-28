Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

