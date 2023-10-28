Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRNB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

