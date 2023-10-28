Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,373 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

PPLT opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.