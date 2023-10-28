Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,307 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,555,000. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 384,834 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.21 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

