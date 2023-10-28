Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 342,100 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $164.87 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.48.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.