Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.