Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Down 3.1 %

GSK stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

