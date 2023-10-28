Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

SAP stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $92.67 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

