Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $688.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.