Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,987,000.

SPHQ stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

