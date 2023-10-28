Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $306,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.2 %

DKS stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

