Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS opened at $496.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $405.63 and a 12 month high of $525.37.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.