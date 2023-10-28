Peter Nieuwenhuizen Purchases 2,500 Shares of Itaconix plc (LON:ITX) Stock

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nieuwenhuizen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,725 ($4,563.27).

ITX opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.87 million, a PE ratio of -779.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Itaconix plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.90 ($3.98).

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

