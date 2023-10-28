Philippe Etienne Acquires 32,188 Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Etienne purchased 32,188 shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,998.04 ($47,467.11).
Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.52.
Cleanaway Waste Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cleanaway Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cleanaway Waste Management
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.